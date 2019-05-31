Here's your house. And here are the trees by your house. But actually, those trees aren't on your property. So what happens when one of those trees hits your house?!?!? Who pays? You or your neighbor?

Check this out, a tree nearly cut a house half in Winston-Salem. These pictures are from the tree removal company. The company's owner talked to the homeowner who said she was standing in the room where the tree fell - about 3 minutes before it happened.

The Insurance Information Institute says no matter where a tree came from --your yard, your neighbors yard, it doesn't matter. If it hit your house -- your home owners insurance will cover the cost. (That is unless you have already put it in writing that the tree was a danger)

Usually the insurance company will cover the cost of getting the tree out of the house and repairing the house. But many policies don't cover cutting up the tree and physically removing it off your property-- that's an out of pocket cost.