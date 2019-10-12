WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling a specific type of firestop.

It's supposed to be put up over your stovetop to put out cooking-related fires.

Once it senses fire, it releases a special powder to douse the flames. But there's a problem. Certain firestop brands aren't opening when they should.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted, they haven't installed any versions of the recalled canisters.

The recalled firestop is the "Stovetop Firestop Rangehood." Look for model number 675-3D.

You can reach out to the company using the following ways:

Call 1-888-616-7976 Monday through Friday.

Email: stfs@stovetopfirestop.com



To see the full article, you can visit this link.

First responders rescue driver from Triad creek after car crash

Winston-Salem Firefighters Battle House, Apartment Fires Just Hours Apart

Gas leak causes 15 people to be displaced in Burlington