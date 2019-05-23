GREENSBORO, N.C. — AirDrop is supposed to make it easy for you to send photos, pictures and contact numbers to your friends and co-workers. It transfers file to nearby phones over Bluetooth or WiFi to save you the hassle of texting or e-mail.

But tech experts say you really need to think about who you're letting into your phone. The headlines layout the concerns, harassment, bullying, sexual pictures, all sent anonymously, sometimes to strangers using Apple's airdrop.

People are posting;

"So I'm trying to send this picture to anyone who pops up in the vicinity."

This video is one of thousands, and look at the comments:

"I airdrop to my teacher when their mac was connected to the projector and sent a super weird picture. It was great!"

"I did this in school, but I changed my phone name to a random kid in class. Everyone starts staring at the kid and saying "what the hell *insert kid's name!*"

"When I receive an airdrop, you kinda don't know who it's from right? So you can hide and do it anonymously and people don't know. It has certainly heightened cyber bullying,"says Mindju Lancenvu. She teaches families how to navigate new social media technology like AirDrop.

"The features are there so you could customize who you receive these airdrops from. Or just turn it off."

Here's how. Go to settings, general, then find airdrop, you can choose receiving off, contacts only or everyone. You can turn it off permanently going to settings and screen time then tapping content and privacy restrictions.

And to keep you kid from overriding you, set a pass code. Setting those limits just another part of parenting in the digital age.