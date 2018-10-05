There are certain health conditions you associate with certain ages. Acne is for teenagers, you worry about your weight a lot in your 20s, 30s, and 40s. And you don't start thinking about strokes until at least your 50s. Doctors say that's a dangerous assumption to make.

Matthew Dean got the shock of his life at 37 years old. "I took my jacket off and I realized my right arm wasn't moving. It was completely dead. I couldn't move it or anything," he told CBS. Matthew was a picture of health. He was a firefighter who ran regularly and didn't drink or smoke.

His case is apart of a growing trend. People in their 20s and 30s are suffering strokes at a much higher rate. Dr. Rehan Sajjad of Aurora Health Care says just under 20% of strokes now belong to people under 65 years old. Dr. Regina Vidaver of Wisconsin's DHS section says hypertension numbers used to spike at around 50 and now they're spiking in the 30s and 20s.

The steps to prevent it are simple. Get regularly exercise and eat a balanced diet. Matthew's only risk factor was an elevated cholesterol level. People in their 20s and 30s should start speaking with their doctor about cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar screenings as soon as possible.

