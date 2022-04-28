North Carolina senator files bill aimed at resuming student loan repayment | Dig In 2 It

Some republican lawmakers want the student loan repayment pause to end soon. Some Democrats are pushing the White House to cancel debt altogether.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Millions of borrowers currently don't have to pay back their federal student loans. A repayment freeze was issued by the Department of Education in March 2020 to help people who were struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those borrowers saw earlier in April that pause extended through Aug. 31. North Carolina Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) co-sponsored a bill Wednesday that would limit the president's ability to authorize another extension.

Burr joined five other republican senators in introducing the "Stop Reckless Student Loans Action Act." The actual text of the bill is not available yet. A release from the senators said the bill would limit the ability of the president to unilaterally make extension decisions, prohibit debt cancellation during national emergencies and continue to allow for repayment freezes in future emergencies for low- and middle-income borrowers.

“The Biden Administration continues to call for a return to normalcy from the pandemic, while simultaneously extending emergency relief programs like the student loan repayment freeze,” Burr said. “They can’t have it both ways."

The senators said the payment pause has already cost American taxpayers enough. The Education Department's 2021 fiscal report found the repayment freeze costs about $5 billion each month it remains in effect. It has cost more than $100 billion since it started more than two years ago.

Another concern is who the debt relief targets. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization, found people who tend to make more money, like lawyers and doctors, receive a disproportionate amount of debt forgiveness.

On the other side of the aisle, democrats and President Joe Biden disagree about what action needs to come next. They agree more debt cancellation should come in the future, but they disagree on the amount.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told reporters yesterday he believed democrats were close to an agreement that would cancel $50,000 worth of debt per borrower. Biden said he doesn't support that.

"I am considering dealing with some debt reduction," Biden said. "I am not considering $50,000 of debt reduction, but I'm in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there are going to -- there will be additional debt forgiveness."

It still remains unclear how much power the president possess when it comes to debt relief. The Higher Education Act gives that power to the Secretary of Education.

The president could direct the cabinet member to take action, but it's not clear if they could use executive action to forgive student loan debt.