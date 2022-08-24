Student Loan Forgiveness RoboCall Warning

What happens if you call this number back? You're hooked up with a third-party company that will "help" you for a fee.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yes, you’re eligible for the $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. President Biden put in place plans to forgive student loan debt either up to $10,000 or up to $20,000 for those making less than $125,000 a year.

While the federal government is figuring all the details out, folks are getting calls about student loan forgiveness, and they're not helpful.

Local finance expert Ja’Net Adams got a call about student loan forgiveness and posted it on Instagram as a warning.

“This is a message from the North Carolina Student Loan Center located in Raleigh. Our records indicate you are eligible for a $10,000 removal on your account. Please give our Raleigh office a call at 919-981-9048.”

The $10,000 in student loan forgiveness is a real thing,

but the North Carolina Student Loan Center, it’s not a government entity, and the number is recognized, but not in a good way.

When 2WTK Googled the number, it came up on the Robokiller website. This site is designed to pinpoint and then block those fake calls. On the site, you can see the same message was used, but the location changed to Michigan.

These calls can target any area. No matter how real the voicemail sounds, you need to know this.

“The Department of Education is not going to call you, text you, they may send an email. You need to make sure you're only looking at .gov emails. Do not get scammed by these people who say they're going to do something for you, because you're likely to lose money,” said Adams.

There is no fee to get student debt forgiveness, or to apply.

No company can get you your money faster.