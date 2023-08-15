Income-driven repayment fixes lead to student loan forgiveness for thousands of borrowers

Betsy Mayotte, President of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, answers questions regarding student loan repayments and loan forgiveness.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Biden-Harris Administration has taken a big step toward making higher education more accessible and affordable. Through an automatic loan forgiveness initiative, they aim to provide relief to around 804,000 borrowers, totaling $39 billion in loan forgiveness. The measure is a result of fixes to income-driven repayment plans for borrowers who've submitted payments over the years.

The first group of eligible borrowers was informed by the Education Department on July 14, 2023, that they have loans that qualified for forgiveness. No further action is required from these borrowers to get this forgiveness. ED will continue to identify and notify borrowers who reach the necessary forgiveness threshold of 240 or 300 months’ worth of qualifying payments, depending on the repayment plan and type of loan. Student loan servicer(s) will notify people directly after the forgiveness is processed. Make sure to keep contact information up-to-date with the servicer and on StudentAid.gov.

Who This Is For:

on an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan or were on one in the past;

in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program; or

not on an IDR plan but are interested and have Direct or Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans held by the U.S. Department of Education (ED).

Federal Student Loan Repayment

For a more comprehensive understanding of the federal loan repayment options available under this initiative, it's beneficial to explore the Federal Student Aid website. The website offers a detailed breakdown of the various repayment plans, including income-driven plans like Income-Based Repayment (IBR), Pay As You Earn (PAYE), and Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE). These plans cater to different income levels, family sizes, and financial situations, ensuring that borrowers can select the one that aligns with their circumstances.