'The last thing we need is another illness on top of COVID and the flu': 7th & 12th graders vaccination deadline

Students need to have their vaccinations done by October 30. Guilford County is having a vaccination clinic Saturday, Oct 24.

We've been living with COVID for months. It's deadly and destructive to our way of life. Now add in flu season, which can also be deadly, and cause disruptions at school and work.



“With being in the middle of a pandemic, it’s so important that students are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases. We do not want an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease,” said Susan Hawks, Guilford Public Health Community Nursing Services Manager.

The diseases Hawks is talking about are:

Diphtheria: an infection of the nose and throat



Pertussis: better known as whooping cough



Meningitis: a viral infection that can cause inflammation of brain and spinal cord membranes

Tetanus: a bacterial infection causing painful muscle spasms and even death



All of these are preventable with vaccines. All 7th graders and 12th graders are required to get these vaccines. Normally, the state gives students 30 days from the time school starts to get them, but the deadline was moved to October 30.

The Guilford Co. Public Health department is helping you with these vaccines. There are two vaccine events.

Saturday, October 24, 2020 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Morehead Recreation Center 101 Price Street High Point, NC 27260

Windsor Recreation Center 1601 East Gate City Boulevard Greensboro, NC 27401

An appointment is preferred and can be made by calling 336-641-3245. This number will accommodate both English and Spanish speakers. Please bring your child’s insurance card (including Medicaid) and your child’s vaccination record to the appointment. Fees may apply. Please call 336-641-3245 for fee and insurance questions prior to your child’s appointment.