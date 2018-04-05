Twitter is asking it's more than 300 million users to change their passwords. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that the passwords were exposed in an "internal log" at some point. Dorsey says that there's no evidence of a breach or hacking but to be safe all users should change their passwords.

The problem is, most people don't practice proper password safety and have no intention of doing so. Password management provider, LastPass surveyed more than 2,000 people in the U.S. and Europe. More than half of them admitted to using the same password for multiple accounts. Many of them also said they plan on using those passwords until they're forced to change them, or until there's a data breach.

Here is how you create ideal passwords: Go for long and complicated phrases. Avoid simple words. And swap a few letters out for symbols.

Don't recycle your passwords either. If a hacker gets into one of your accounts, they'll then be able to get into all of them.

Finally, make sure you change those passwords regularly. Once you create your unique and complex password, think about changing it once every year or 6 months. The longer a password sticks around, the higher the chance that some hacker can crack the code.

