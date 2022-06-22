Sunglasses: It's not the price or the shade that makes you from UVA/UVB rays

Consumer Reports says you can find dollar store glasses that protect you just as good as designer shades.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some people wear them year-round, but many of us break out the sunglasses this time of year, and for good reason! The same harmful rays that cause skin cancer can also damage your eyes.

Consumer Reports explains how to pick the right sunglasses to maximize style, comfort, and protection.

"Sun damage to the eyes accumulates slowly over time and it could contribute to a higher risk of cataracts or macular degeneration," said Catherine Roberts, Consumer Reports Editor.

Just as sunscreen shields your skin by blocking ultraviolet radiation, sunglasses can shield your eyes from harmful rays. The UVA rays can penetrate your eyes and cause damage to your retina, leading to blurred and distorted vision, while UVB rays can impair your cornea and eye lens, which can result in eye sunburn, dry eye, or cataracts.

"Opt for sunglasses that fully block both UVA and UVB rays. You can look for a label that says they offer 100 percent UV protection, or UV absorption up to 400NM, which means the same thing," said Roberts.

If you wear glasses, you can also get non-tinted corrective lenses that have UV protection built-in.

Polarized lenses don’t block UV rays on their own, but they can help you see better on bright days by reducing glare with light-blocking filters. They’re great for boating and fishing because they reduce the glare on the water, and in the winter, they work well when the sun shines blindingly bright on snow.