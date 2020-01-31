There will be Super Bowl parties across the nation this Sunday and that means lots of food.

Football fans are expected to eat some 90 million pounds of snacks, according to SNAC International.

The National Chicken Council predicts Americans will eat 1.4 billion wings this weekend. That's enough wings to circle the earth 3 times.

Juan Feliciano works at the Buffalo Wild Wings in NYC's Times Square. "The Super Bowl is huge. We're prepping for this a month in advance, he says, "This game is just as big for us as it is for those two teams." CBS News Correspondent Michael George asked Feliciano: "What is it about wings that make it the ultimate Super Bowl food?" Feliciano said: "Well, I mean, the fact that you can just grab it with your finger and dip and go as you go along."

For many, pizza is a must. Domino's says the company sells around 2 million pizzas for the big game.

And don't forget the guacamole. Around a quarter billion avocados were imported in recent weeks to prepare for the high demand, according to the company Avocados From Mexico.

It's not just the food that's a Super Bowl tradition. Americans are expected to spend about a billion dollars on beer, according to Nielsen.

What will you be eating and drinking during the Super Bowl?

