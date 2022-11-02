Super Bowl: They don't flip a quarter for the toss! A look at the coin & how to get it.

10,000 coins are made and 100 of them are shipped to the game.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've got the World Series in professional baseball, the Stanley Cup in professional hockey, and the Super Bowl in professional football.

How did we get to the name Super Bowl? Did you know the first match-up wasn’t called the Super Bowl?

According to SportsIllustrated.com, on January 15, 1967, the AFL-NFL World Championship Game was played and it wasn't called the Super Bowl. The name Super Bowl wasn't used until the 5th game was played, Super Bowl V. Once the name was decided on, then all the games before it was retroactively called Super Bowls. So, we refer to it as Super Bowl 1 even though it wasn't played under that name.

As history has it, the Kansas City Chief’s owner Lamar Hunt suggested Super Bowl after his son's toy, the super ball. Which by the way, can still be found today.

According to en.as.com the Super Bowl is the second-highest eating day for Americans behind Thanksgiving. Their example is the estimated eight million pounds of guacamole is consumed on Super Bowl Sunday.



The coin used for the toss is made by Highland Mint. The small factory in Melbourne, Florida has been making the Super Bowl coin for the toss since 1994. There is an image of the Lombardi Trophy to signify "heads" and another image representing the current Super Bowl for "tails".