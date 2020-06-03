GREENSBORO, N.C. — In less than a week, we've seen four different candidates all suspend their campaigns for president.

All of them except Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has endorsed other candidates. Their campaigns are effectively over, so why are they merely suspended?

Well, by suspending their campaign they're leaving themselves an out, just in case of specific situations.

A suspended campaign can still continue some operations and be revived in later elections if need be. it also allows them to run again with that same campaign committee.

It also sounds better. A former speechwriter recently told NPR that in concession speeches, the candidate should never admit they've quit or lost.

Despite this practice, reviving a campaign is an incredibly rare occurrence. It's very unlikely that we will see the candidates come back.

