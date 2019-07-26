GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know you need to drink water when it's hot. But that's not the only way to avoid dehydration.

According to the national academies for sciences, engineering, and medicine men need about 15.5 cups of water and women need 11.5 cups daily.

So skip the sodas and sweet teas. All that excess sugar isn't great for you.

Sports drinks can help re-hydrate you, but only if you're planning on exercising heavily for 30 minutes or more. So sports drinks...are best for sports.

Instead, try adding some 100% fruit juice to some water. Or chop up strawberries cucumber mint or some melon put it in a pitcher to flavor several cups of water.

And try eating extra fruits and vegetables. Watermelon is great but strawberries, lettuce, celery, spinach, and tomatoes all contain 90% water or more.

And smoothies can also be a great idea. But the store brought ones can have too much sugar. Make your own at home using leafy greens, oats, mixed berries, greek yogurt, or orange juice.

