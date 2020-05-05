GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sit in a restaurant and have a meal? It hasn't happened in more than a month.

In the COVID-19 world, there's only take-out and there are entire Facebook pages dedicated to the restaurants offering meals. When you order, you're helping a small business stay afloat...it's a good thing, right?

Yes, but you still need to be aware of what kind of information those take-out orders are giving out. Like our own Maddie Gardner, your order has your name and your phone number on it.



So, what's the big deal? I mean, you can’t steal someone’s identity with a phone number. Nope. But here’s the issue, “The danger is the scammer could take that information and pretend they're calling from the restaurant you ordered take out from,” explains Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau, “and they could say something like, we're giving refunds or rebates to good customers and we don't have your credit card number on file, just read it to me over the phone and we'll get it all taken care of for you.”

Yeah. It’s that easy. Remember when you would eat out at restaurants and you would make sure your receipt got shredded or crossed out and put in the garbage? Well, now you should probably add those to-go order slips too.



And no matter what be aware of a "too good to be true deal".