Take the Chalk Art Challenge, put yourself in the art

WFMY News 2 got out the chalk art to spread some happiness. The idea came from a guy in Wisconsin who did this in his neighborhood.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even on the hottest of days, it's common for parents to tell the kids to get out of the house and go play outside. A common Florida thing is running through the sprinklers. Another idea is one that can keep you busy out of the house and in the shade: chalk art!

Dean Johnson looks for a shady piece of sidewalk or driveway and he starts drawing. He started doing street art because he said it gave him control when it felt like the world was out of control.

"I think I've met more people in the last few months of doing this in this neighborhood than I have in my 20 years of living here," Dean Johnson said. "It's just great because you don't really get grumpy people, you get quite happy people. They see this and they're like, 'Oh, I'm having a little bit of a better day.”

Johnson found a way to do one positive thing for himself and others every day, turning things he can't control into something he can.

"Like today, we've got this section of the sidewalk and then it will rain by 3 p.m., and then we get to start all over again," Johnson said.

"Does it discourage you whenever it rains and all your work is washed away," JPE asked.

"I mean the first time I got a little discouraged, but then I was like no 'cause next time I can just do something completely different," Johnson said.

He just hopes his positivity and desire for a better world rub off on everyone else who walks by.

"There's so much negativity, you know, and it's great to have some positivity," Johnson said.

We got to talking about it in the 2WTK office and Ben and I looped Lauren in for the fun. I started Googling immersive chalk art and a cannon picture came up, so...