Everyone loves pets. No one loves dealing with pet hairs. They can create a mess but more importantly they can create plumbing problems down the line.

If you're simply putting anything you have with pet hair on it in your washer, that hair can clump over time and put stress on your plumbing.

The next time you get ready to wash clothes or bedding that has pet hair on it, try putting it in the dryer first to get rid of some of the hair ahead of time.

Pour a half-cup of white vinegar in your washer's rinse cycle. It's a natural fabric softener and will loosen more of those pet hairs. Also try wiping out the inside of your washer with a wet cloth.

When it's time to clean your pet's bed try to get as much hair as possible out of the bed before it goes in the wash. Use a vacuum, lint roller, or anything else that can get some of it off.

No matter how you wash your pet's bed, use hot water. This will kill any bugs or eggs that may be in the bed.

