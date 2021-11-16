Talking turkey dos and don'ts with Butterball

Carol Miller is with the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line and she answers your questions.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, are you ready? From thawing the turkey to cooking it to storing it, there are many chances for things to go wrong. That's where the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line comes in. The call line helps more than 100,000 people each year with turkey cooking advice, and field nearly 15,000 inquiries on Thanksgiving Day.

Carol Miller joined us to answer your questions and show all the tips and tricks Butterball has to offer.

How to choose a turkey

Choosing a fresh or frozen turkey depends largely on preference, but also on how soon you plan on cooking your turkey. Fresh turkeys are ready to prepare. Fresh turkeys are best if held in the refrigerator for 24 hours before final preparation. Frozen turkeys can be purchased weeks in advance, but need several days to thaw and require adequate space in your freezer and refrigerator.

How to thaw a turkey

Allow 1 day of thawing for every 4 pounds of turkey and keep the turkey in the original wrapper and place a tray. If you are using cold water, change the water every 30 minutes and if the turkey cannot be completely covered, rotate every 30 minutes to keep the turkey chilled. You can see how long you need to thaw your turkey for here.

How to check for doneness

You’ll hear lots of ways to check the doneness of your turkey but there’s only one way to be sure: the temperature. It just takes a simple reading with a meat thermometer to test if your turkey is ready to eat. Always make sure you measure the following temperatures in your turkey:

180°F in thigh

170°F in breast

165°F in stuffing

Calling the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line