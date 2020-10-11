Talking with animals: How to have conversations with your pets

Animal communicators say they can talk with your furry friends and actual hear words. Here's how they say you can do it too.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every pet owner fears the same moment. It’s still fresh for Mindy Demchak.

“I had just lost my dog, on Halloween," she said.

She wasn’t sure how to fill the void left by Winston’s passing until Theo came along. Mindy signed up to foster the rescue dog from Turkey. Immediately, she fell in love but wasn’t sure if he wanted to stay with her. That’s where animal communicator Ellen Schaffer came in.

“I checked in with Ellen and was like, 'Am I the right family? 'Is there a better family?'" Mindy said.

For $75 per 50-minute session, Ellen says she can talk with your pet and find out their feelings.

“Ellen helped me talk with him and he said, 'I know where I want to be. Mindy is the one who needs to figure it out,'" Mindy said.

You hear about this and immediately want to test it out, so WFMY News 2's Ben Briscoe brought his greyhound, George, to see talking with animals in action. Below is how it went:

Ellen: So we all have the ability to do animal communication. It’s part of how we’re made up because we’ll all energy and we’ll all connected.

Ben: So when you talk with an animal, you’re not just reading their body language, you actually hear words?

Ellen: Yes.

Ben: Is it in English?

Ellen: Yes because that what I would understand. So, it doesn’t matter where the animal is and living all around the world, I always hear in English. It has to come in a way that I understand it. But, I have heard accents before which cracks me up. It’s not very often, but they all have different personalities and voices.

Ben: I'm dying to know what George says. We've been thinking about getting a second dog.

Ellen: When I asked about a companion, what he showed me was surprising. It was a little dog, like this big, black and fluffy. I said, 'What is it about that dog?' and he said, 'We could be equals.' So they were playing together, they were both so happy and joyous.

Ben: If we don’t get another dog is he going to be upset?

Ellen: So, when I talk I always close my eyes so I can concentrate. So he would be a little upset because he’s very excited to have a buddy. (George starts whining).

Ben: So, how can everyone else do this?

Ellen: Start with the one-way conversation instead of the two. It’s easier. And you’ll get all those wow moments too. Talk to your animal as you know without a doubt he will understand every single thing you said. You can give choices. Do you want this for dinner or that for dinner and let them choose. In return, I'll either get a picture in my head or a deep emotion. Or, I'll hear words. There's just an answer there that wasn't there before.

Mindy has started taking classes from Ellen on how to talk with Theo.

"How it’s changed my life is that I’m at peace with the decisions I make for my animals," Mindy said.