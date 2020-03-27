GREENSBORO, N.C. — Like many other businesses, Target is changing and adapting to this new normal.

No in-store returns will be accepted for the next 3 weeks.

Employees will no longer handle reusable bags. Instead, paper and plastic bags will be offered for no fee.

And like many grocery stores around the country, Target's first hour of shopping on Wednesdays will be reserved for vulnerable guests including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

