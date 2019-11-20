You're buying gifts in November. And as soon as the sale rings up, the clock starts ticking. You don't give the presents until 30-days later, so if the person doesn’t like it, can they still return it? Even if they don't decide that a month after they got it? NC doesn't have a law that requires stores to take back their items. Which is why when we saw a Reviewed article talking about a YEAR LONG return policy....we were interested!



You heard me right, a year for a return! You need the receipt or the card you bought the item on. But let me back up to the beginning.

Target has a 90-day return policy on most items. But if you use their Redcard, you get an extra 30 days to make returns or exchanges.

And when you look at special exceptions it says: "if you're not satisfied with any Target owned brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund."

What is a Target owned brand? There are a bunch including Universal Thread Jeans, Opal House home decor or furniture, Cat and Jack and Market Place.

Bottom line is this, to make returning easy for you or people you give gifts to, get a receipt--and a gift receipt too! And know any electronics bought between November 1st and December 25th, the return clock doesn't start ticking until the 26th .

