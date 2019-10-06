GREENSBORO, N.C. — Those tax cuts from last year may have given you a nice little piece of the pie. Unfortunately, tariffs from China have almost wiped out that pie.

Let's take a closer look at the numbers. The Tax Policy Center says last year's Tax cuts and Jobs act saved the average family about $930 a year.

But the New York Federal Reserve says tariffs on Chinese imports cost that family $831. That's just about a $100 difference.

Over the past couple of weeks, we've heard a lot about potential tariffs on Mexican imports. You might've heard that will no longer happen - at least for now. The two countries agreed to a deal Friday that will prevent those tariffs.

As part of that agreement, Mexico agreed to accelerate its national guard presence at the border and expand a program requiring asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while they're being processed.

