GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hopefully, you've already done your taxes and already got your hands on a nice refund.

If not, you at least know how much you owe the IRS.



But there is another possibility out there. It’s not likely, but you could get audited. 6% of taxpayers experience it every year.

But here are some simple ways to avoid it.

First, keep your records straight. Most audits are just mistakes or forgotten income. So try to keep track of it.

If you think something slipped through the cracks, you can ask for a wage and income transcript from the IRS.

It's all the information the IRS has on any type of income you received.

If you’re paying someone to prepare your taxes, make sure you’re vetting them.

Make sure they’re registered with the IRS and that they’re in the department’s directory.

Don’t let the size of a tax preparer’s past refunds convince you that they’re legit. In fact, you should be wary of high write-offs and lots of round numbers on your returns. Those things may get your tax return flagged.

