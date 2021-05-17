Tax Day, Stimulus payments & unemployment overpayments going out this week

You're almost out of time to do your taxes or file an extension. This week, overpayment of unemployment benefit as income go out to those who already filed taxes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yes, it is Tax Day and if you haven't even begun to think about it, let alone dome your taxes, let me make things easier for you.



#1 Filing online is free and pretty simple.



The IRS website has partners like Turbo Tax and Tax Pro, you can file for free and use a step-by-step guide

#2 Filing for an extension.

If you can't get all the paperwork together to do your taxes on time, you can file for an extension. If you think you're going to owe taxes, you have to pay them on May 17, 2021. The extension is a delay in paperwork not a delay in the amount due.



#3 File Taxes & Get Stimulus Money.



Even if you don't file taxes normally-- you may want to file taxes. Why? Stimulus payments #1 and #2 from 2020 are all tied to a tax credit. If you didn't get all the money you're eligible for, the only way to get it now is by filing taxes. Line 30 is the Recovery Rebate Credit.

#4 Unemployment Benefits as Income.



The first $10,200 in unemployment benefits is not being counted as income on federal taxes, that's a nice tax break. If you filed taxes before the tax break was put into law, and you counted all your unemployment benefits as income, you're about to get that overpayment money back.



The IRS estimates about 10 million taxpayers will get money back. Payments started going out last week and will continue through the summer.

