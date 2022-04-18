Tax Day: You have until midnight. Don't miss these 3 things...

As long as you e-file by midnight, you've made the deadline. What happens if there's a computer glitch?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When I say the clock is ticking down, I am not exaggerating.

You have until 11:59:59 to get your taxes in by the April 18, 2022 deadline.



Back in the day, you could drop them off at the post office to be stamped before midnight, now, it's all electronic, but what if something goes wrong?



“If by chance you submit your tax return before midnight on the 18th and the IRS does not acknowledge it, they reject it and send it back to you, you have five days to get that fixed, and if you get it fixed in five days, it is still considered timely filed,” said Ryan Dodson, Liberty Tax Services

There are three things not to miss when you file your taxes.



The Child Tax Credit.

If you got money, you'll need to know how much the IRS already sent you, and you will collect the rest of it on your taxes.

Last year in 2021, parents got Advanced Child Tax Credit Payments.

Every month from July to December, the IRS mailed out these advanced payments. Those checks made up half of the full credit. Half, which means most parents have more money out there.

The total Child Tax Credit is $3,600 per child under the age of six and $3,000 per child ages six to 17-years-old. If you got some of the Advanced Child Payments, the IRS sent letters out to remind you of how much you got last year. You will need to put that amount into your tax form. Don’t have the letter anymore? Create an IRS online account, all your information is there.

The IRS reminds folks, that even if don’t normally file taxes, they should file taxes to get the full Child Tax Credit. There are resources to file your taxes for free and for you to check out if you’re eligible for the Child Tax Credit.

$300 Charitable Giving Without Itemizing.

This year you can write off up to $300 dollars in charitable giving, even if you don't itemize. It’s $300 a taxpayer. So, if you’re single, you can donate up to $300 dollars to charity, writing it off and bringing your AGI down. For married couples, each spouse can deduct $300 in charitable giving...making that $600 total. On the tax form, it's 12b Charitable Contributions when taking the standard deduction.



e-File & Do Direct Deposit.



It's the quickest way to get your money. The IRS has a list of free tax prep software that is absolutely free. You can browse all the tax software companies and what they offer for free filing.

Again, this is guided tax software, much different than you just filling out the forms by yourself.

“Compared to doing it by hand, the tax software is helpful as long as you understand what the tax software is doing, it's a great time saver,” said Kevin Robinson of Robinson Tax & Accounting Services.

Don't Google free tax filing