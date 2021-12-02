Tax filing season is here...what do you need to know?

February 12 is when the IRS will start processing returns. So, Tanya Rivera asked three tax and stimulus experts your questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today the IRS will start processing 2020 tax returns. After the tumultuous year that was 2020, many people may have questions when filing this year. Some things have changed, some have not.

WHAT'S DIFFERENT?

-This year for the first time, the Form 1040 and Form 1040-SR are available in Spanish.

-Individuals can check the "What Ifs" for Struggling Taxpayers page for some scenarios that may have a tax impact on families.

There's a new Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) rule that can help people whose income was less in 2020 than 2019 or received unemployment income that cannot be used to qualify for the EITC. A person may elect to use their 2019 earned income to figure the Earned Income Tax Credit if their earned income was more in 2019 than in 2020. This change may help workers get bigger tax credits and larger refunds when they file their 2020 tax return this year. Taxpayers should use their 2019 earned income if it helps them qualify for more EITC.

-Economic Impact Payments are commonly referred to as stimulus payments. Economic Impact Payments were based on a taxpayer's 2018 or 2019 tax year information. The Recovery Rebate Credit is similar except that the eligibility and the amount are based on 2020 information on a person's tax return. Economic Impact Payments are not taxable. A change in income could make a person eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit. For example, some people may have received less than the full Economic Impact Payments because their incomes were too high in 2019 and they can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit based on 2020 income. Or, if a person was claimed as a dependent on someone else's tax return in 2018 or 2019 but cannot be claimed as a dependent on someone else's return in 2020, they may now be eligible for a Recovery Rebate Credit. If a person is eligible – and either didn't receive Economic Impact Payments or they think they qualify for more than received – they can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit when filing their 2020 tax return. Go to IRS.gov/rrc for more information.

WHAT'S THE SAME?

-The IRS says the safest and most accurate way to file a tax return is to file electronically. They say e-filed returns have fewer errors, which means fewer delays.

-Getting your taxes done for free is an option! IRS Free File and Free File Fillable Forms offer free tax preparation products for nearly all taxpayers. People can also check out Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (VITA/TCE) to find a location near them where volunteers can help prepare taxes.

-Unemployment benefits are taxable income if they're received under the unemployment compensation laws of the United States or of a state. This includes that extra $600 per week individuals might have received in 2020 under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided for in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. You can use the IRS interactive tool - Are Payments I Receive for Being Unemployed Taxable? - and answer questions about unemployment benefits to determine if they're taxable.

-The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is the federal government's largest refundable federal income tax credit for low- to moderate-income workers. If an individual qualifies, they can use the credit to reduce the taxes owed – and maybe increase their refund.

-The IRS cannot answer refund status inquiries unless it has been 21 days since the tax return was filed electronically. That 21-day time frame begins on February 12 or when the IRS accepts the tax return, whichever is later. However, taxpayers can check Where's my refund? on IRS.gov or the IRS2Go app for a personalized refund date as soon as 24 hours after the tax return is electronically submitted. This is the best way to monitor the status of a refund.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

The IRS developed this fact sheet to explain what taxpayers need to know about filing a complete and accurate tax return, claiming credits and deductions, getting a refund timely and meeting tax responsibilities.