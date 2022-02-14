Tax season FAQs: Experts help you navigate filing your taxes

2 Wants to Know spoke with tax experts to help you get through tax season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're right in the middle of tax season. You have about two months left to file your returns for this year.

To help you navigate tax season, 2 Wants to Know spoke with experts Kevin Robinson of Robinson Tax Services and Ryan Dodson of Liberty Tax Service.

Deadlines

You have until April 18 to either complete your tax filing or apply for an extension. If your extension request gets approved, the deadline moves to Oct. 17.

Both Dodson and Robinson said your best bet is to get your taxes submitted as soon as possible.

Return delays

The North Carolina Department of Revenue said they won't process state returns until Feb. 28.

The state approved a budget in Nov. 2021. It included several changes to tax laws, and now the agency is ensuring their software is updated for tax season.

NCDOR encouraged people to file online for the quickest return time.

The Internal Revenue Service also warned of delays. People that have returns with refunds due to earned income credit or the advanced child tax credit just had their returns start getting processed, according to the IRS.

Charitable donations

This year, the CARES Act expanded the charitable tax deduction. Anyone can get this deduction. You don't have to itemize it.

People filing as single, MFS or HOH can donate up to $300 to charity then write off the entire amount.