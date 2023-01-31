Tax season underway as IRS starts processing returns

At this point you should have a physical or digital copy of your W-2 from your employer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2023 tax filing season is underway.

The IRS started accepting and processing returns on January 23.

At this point, you should have received a digital or physical copy of your W-2 from your employer. The deadline for that is January 31.

Here are a few more dates you should know this tax season:

April 18 is the deadline to file tax returns

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until October 16 to file

Tax experts joined 2WTK to answer your filing questions.

The IRS expects most taxpayers, those who chose direct deposit and had no issues, to receive their refund within 21 days of electronically filing their tax returns.

Taxpayers can check the agency's "Where's My Refund?" page on IRS.gov for a status on their refunds.

If you are awaiting a refund for the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit, the IRS will not issue refunds until Feb. 28.