Filing taxes? Yeah not a whole lot of fun, but that potential refund check? I think we can all agree that feels great.

Unless that refund check goes to a complete stranger, and you're out of a lot of money, thanks to tax identity theft.

Like regular identity theft, it's when someone gets your social security number but in this case, but in this case, they file a fake tax return under your name to collect your refund.

Usually, you don't even realize someone got your refund until you try to file a return and the IRS rejects it as a duplicate filing.

Another way scammers try to get your money is when they call you pretending to be the IRS. They say you have to pay your taxes right now usually through gift cards, but it's a complete lie.

Remember, you should know the IRS will never call you or ask you for gift cards.

The FTC also recommends to use a secure internet connection if you file electronically, and if you use a tax preparer, to research them thoroughly before you hand over your personal information.

If you think you've become a victim fo tax identity theft visit IdentityTheft.gov to report tax identity theft to the IRS and the FTC and get a personal recovery plan.

