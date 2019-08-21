RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans say they want to return to taxpayers much of the largest state government revenue surplus in over a decade. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger say their chambers will advance a bill that would give refunds to more than 5 million taxpayers.

Refunds would range from up to $125 of the taxes that individual filers paid this year to up to $250 for couples. Most checks would be sent in mid-December.

The state collected $897 million more than anticipated in the year ending June 30. About $660 million would be sent out, if the bill becomes law.

The announcement also signaled a new method by which Republicans will address spending and taxes as they remain in a budget standoff with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

