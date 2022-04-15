Your tax day questions answered

Kevin Robinson from Robinson Tax Service and Ryan Dodson from Liberty Tax Service joined us to help you navigate it all.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tax Day is Monday, April 18, 2022, whether you’re filing or filing for an extension.

If you have any questions or concerns about your taxes, calling the IRS may not help get you an immediate answer.

The IRS says record numbers of calls are coming in on tax issues this season. The agency is only answering only about 20% of calls.

The IRS commissioner hopes to improve that rate in the 2022 fiscal year and bring that number up to about a 70% rate.

The NC Department of Revenue didn't start accepting tax returns until March. Their website says most taxpayers due to get refunds will get them by the end of April.

Does everyone have to file a tax return?

No. According to the IRS, if your salary is below a certain threshold, you are not required to file your taxes.



In 2021 the minimum annual income is:

$12,500 Single filing status, if under age 65

$25,100 Married filing jointly if both spouses are under 65

&18,800 Head of household

$25,100 Qualifying widower

Filing for an extension

Now to the “owing money” part. Let’s be very clear, filing an extension will not delay your payment. You can request to file an extension by using Form 4868 and you find it right on the IRS website.

The extension gives you until October 17, 2022, to get all your paperwork together and file. The extension does not cover your payment. The estimated tax payment you owe is still due on April 18.

What can delay getting your tax refund?

The IRS is urging filers to double-check their taxes before submitting them because any issues could delay them from being filed.

Specifically, delays can happen if the return has errors, is incomplete, or if the filer is affected by identity theft or fraud.

It's also possible for a return to get delayed if the 2021 child tax credit or recovery rebate credit aren't accounted for.

How can I track my tax return?

To check the status of your tax refund, you can use the IRS Where's My Refund? tool. The online portal becomes available 24 hours after a return is filed electronically. Anybody who filed paper forms should wait up to four weeks before checking the online tool.