Where is your NC tax refund?

The state DOR says they've processed 95% of the returns they've received. Are security enhancements delaying yours?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s not fun waiting for money, especially when you’re due the money from the government.

"Can you find out why our state tax refunds have not been sent out. We filed early, our federal tax refund came quickly,” wrote a WFMY News 2 viewer.

According to the NC Department of Revenue 1.9 million refunds have been issued, which by their calculations is 95% of the refunds ready to be processed.

The majority of returns to the state were electronic at 1.6 million, with 327,000 paper returns. The goal for electronic returns is six weeks and 12 weeks for paper returns.



At this point, the state says no refunds are being delayed due to COVID-19. But North Carolina says due to their enhanced identity theft protection measures, some refunds may take a little longer.

Now, the DOR also says if they don’t send your refund within 45 days of your return being accepted, they will provide you interest on the money.