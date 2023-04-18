Should you itemize or take the standard deduction?

Plus, don't miss these tax credits! You could be leaving thousands of dollars on the table.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time to do your taxes and you have a choice to make. Either you're going to take the standard deduction or you're going to itemize your deductions.

How do you decide which one?

STANDARD DEDUCTION

The standard deductions change depending on how you file.

$12,950 Singles, married filing separately

$25,900 Married filing joint

$19,400 Filing head of household

The majority of taxpayers take the standard deduction.





ITEMIZING

You would itemize if your state and local taxes, your mortgage interest, your charitable contributions and medical expenses, and other deductions (like alimony paid, etc) added up to more than the numbers listed. It's worth taking the time to do the math if you have these types of deductions.

TAX CREDITS

Earned Income Credit. This is for folks with low to moderate incomes and can lead to a credit of up to $6,900.

There are also a number of child tax credits that many parents may be able to get, including the dependent credit.

If you're paying for college, see if you qualify for the American Opportunity tax credit.

DOUBLE-CHECK THESE NUMBERS

Don't forget to double-check your social security numbers, it's a common mistake to mix up the numbers and go over your bank routing number a few times. You don't want your refund going anywhere but to your account.





TAX DAY IS APRIL 18

Tax Day is April 18, 2023.