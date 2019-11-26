GREENSBORO, N.C. — We can guarantee three different things about Thanksgiving. Almost everyone is looking forward to eating, some people are looking forward to cooking, and almost no one is looking forward to cleaning it all up. It's probably not your favorite part of Thanksgiving. But the Triad has seen some changes to recycling procedures, so check out this quick guide on where to put common Thanksgiving Day trash.

Aluminum/Steel Cans

Green beans, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, and more Thanksgiving staples all come to us via aluminum and steel cans. All of these need to go into your recycling bin. This is the same in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and Burlington.



Glass

Wine bottles or food containers that are glass can go into your recycling bin only if you do not live in Greensboro. Recently the city banned glass from its recycling loads. If you’re wondering why -- we’ve got a full story here. If you still want to recycle glass you can do so at these locations.

Plastic Bottles

We go through a lot of plastic on Thanksgiving. You may have things like butter containers, soda bottles, milk containers, or cleaning supply bottles left over by the end of the night. All of these go into your recycling bin.

Takeaway Containers

Many of us are going to have those take away containers full of leftovers. If it’s styrofoam it does not go into the recycling bin. This is the same in every Triad city and in Burlington. High Point also specifies that they do not want any clamshell containers as well in the recycling bins.

All of these things just make more work for recycling plants or could even damage actual recyclable items. But they wouldn’t be the strangest thing found in a recycling bin.

If you want to know a little more about that, check out the story below.

