You might be heading out for Thanksgiving. If you're driving, you'll be glad to see lower gas prices. Gas buddy says Greensboro's average price is $2.37. That's 4 cents fewer than last year.

But how much you pay depends on where you fill-up. The cheapest in the city is $2.06. The most expensive was $3.29!

Winston-Salem's average is a penny cheaper.

Durham's is $2.46 and Charlotte's is $2.34.

