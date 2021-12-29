Clear the clutter but keep these two pots & this knife!

Consumer Reports tested knives from eight companies and narrowed down the pots that are stove and oven safe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — POTS & PANS: WHAT DO YOU REALLY NEED?

One great pick is a Dutch oven. These enameled cast-iron pots can maintain extremely high or low temperatures, so they’re great for searing steaks or slow-cooking stews. And they’re easy to clean when you’re done.

CR recommends the $80 6-quart Lodge Dutch Oven, which turned out bread that was browned and crispy. It withstands heat up to 500 degrees and can be used on an induction stovetop.

Another pan you can live with for generations is a cast-iron skillet. They are extremely durable and can withstand high heat. Bake cornbread for a crowd or brown delicate fish to perfection.

The cast-iron Tramontina fry pan got excellent marks for browning and searing. The small side handle makes it easier to maneuver, and it pours from both sides.

And is the popular Always Pan really for ... always? CR checked it out. Although the high sides allow you to stir-fry without losing your veggies, the nonstick surface can’t sear as well as cast iron, because the pan can’t be used over a high flame. The manufacturer also warns against using metal utensils, so use the metal steamer that’s included carefully. Can it go in the oven? No. Because of the materials used to keep the handle cool, this pan must always be used on a stovetop.

KNIVES: A CUT ABOVE

Consumer Reports evaluated 8-inch chef’s knives from Henckels, Wusthof, Mac, KitchenAid, Global, Zyliss, Keemake, and Mercer.

CR’s ergonomics expert says a knife with a well-designed handle allows you to do more work and prevents you from becoming less tired in the course of doing that work, and it decreases the likelihood of accidents.

The expert-led a panel of testers in checking out the balance, comfort, and feel of the knife handles, and the force transmission from the handles to the blades.

According to our testers, the Henckels Premio 8-inch Chef’s Knife for $40 seems to fit every hand, with a contoured handle that’s comfortable to grip. The weight of the blade feels just right, and it’s not too heavy or too light.

For the best classic design, there’s the heftier Wusthof Classic 8-inch Chef Knife for $150. The blade is a single piece of steel that runs from tip to handle.

The best budget pick is the KitchenAid Classic Forged 8-inch Triple Rivet Chef Knife for $20. Although it’s not made of carbon steel, the blade cuts easily.