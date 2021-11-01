The $300 federal unemployment benefit is for anyone on unemployment

This supplement isn't COVID-related. If you exhausted your unemployment before the bill was signed, you can still get the money.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How does an extra $300 sound in your unemployment check? The second Relief Bill included a $300 federal supplemental unemployment benefit per week from December 27, 2020, to March 13, 2021.



Did you know, this supplement is for ANYONE getting unemployment benefits? This supplement is not tied to COVID-related job loss.

“This will be applicable to anyone collecting any form of unemployment, so if you're receiving PEUC (Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation), or PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance), UI (State Unemployment Insurance Benefits), you would be eligible to receive the $300 supplement,” said Chris Rivera, Director of Guilford Works.

If you're getting unemployment benefits right now, the $300 will be added to your weekly amount. You don’t have to do anything to get it.



What if your unemployment benefits ran out before this relief bill was signed into law?



The good news is, you still get the benefits.

The bad news, the details are still being worked out.

“If you had unemployment and your benefits expired, the state isn't sure how to add the extra benefits that the federal bill allows you to have and so it's not quite ready to start processing those claims yet,” said Marie-Amelie George, Professor at Wake Forest School of Law.

Here's a little more good news, once it is figured out, the benefits will be retroactive.