The best & cheapest smart speakers on the market

Consumer Reports looks at the best smart speakers for sound, screens and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many of us rely on our smart speakers for things like a quick weather forecast or an answer to the occasional math equation on your kid’s homework. And they’ve come a long way since Amazon’s Alexa first came on the scene.

Consumer Reports has some advice if you’re ready to upgrade to the latest.

Smart speakers have changed a lot since the first Amazon Echo came out in 2014. Now they’re more versatile, smarter, and better-sounding than ever.

If sound quality is important if you love to listen to music on your smart speaker. And CR says the Sonos One (Gen 2) for $220 is among the best-sounding speakers in its ratings. And it’s one of the few smart speakers that’s compatible with both Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you’d prefer a smart speaker with a screen, the top performer is the Amazon Echo Show 10 for $250. It’s great in the kitchen because you can use voice control to operate it instead of your dough-covered hands.

But it needs space—about the size of a beach ball—because the screen uses motion-sensing technology to follow you around. Without that space, it could knock something off a counter, posing a safety hazard.

If you don’t have room to spare, CR suggests the Amazon Echo Show 8 (Gen 2) for $130 which has a stationary base.

If you prefer a Google smart speaker, the Google Nest Audio for $100 is a good option. Some users find its interface more natural and easier to use than Alexa. Its sound quality is better than in earlier generations.

If you’re looking for a smart speaker just to listen to a podcast or the weather report, CR says you don’t have to spend a lot. Pretty much every smart speaker works the same. That’s because the functionality isn’t in the speaker itself, it’s actually in the servers that are up in the cloud.