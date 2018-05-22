How do you find the best pillow for sleep? Do you Goldilocks it? You know, in the stores pick up each pillow until you find the “right one?” Or do go buy trial and error: buy one, maybe a soft one this time and next time buy a firm one? There’s so many choices! Down alternative, foam, latex, memory, soft, medium firm, gold infused (just kidding on that last one.)

WFMY News 2 Assistant News Director, Cami Marshall, wanted to know, what’s the best pillow for sleep? Turns out, the answer lies in your sleep position.

Consumer Reports and the University of Rochester Medical Center both agree; your sleep position tells you the number of pillows and what kind of pillow you need.

If you’re a side sleeper, the Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics says you need a firm or extra firm pillow and it’s better if the pillow is memory foam or latex.

Back sleepers want a medium firm pillow with down alternative, memory or latex foam, to support the head.

Stomach sleeps should try thin and soft pillows or just avoid using a pillow under their head altogether. Firm pillows can leave stomach sleepers with a sore neck.

And if you flip flop between multiple positions during the night, you want a pillow that has firm and soft spots or one that in low in the middle and high on the sides.

It’s okay to have one pillow, but research suggests for the best sleep, you need one pillow for your head and another either between your knees or under your stomach or back.

So, we can verify the best pillow for sleep depends on your sleeping position.

© 2018 WFMY