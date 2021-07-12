Hand-me-down vehicles are not always the best for teen drivers. How to pick a safer car.

Most kids don't get a new car, but experts say you should shy away from the cheap cars, which don't provide safer driving features.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As a teen, you got your license and you're hoping your new car will be sporty and fun.



What is more realistic, is the family station wagon or minivan. The thinking was, whatever is cheapest because the teen is probably going to hit things with it. Right? But experts say, parents need to think about it differently.

"It's really important to select a vehicle for a teen that will help protect them if they do get in a crash you want them to have as much protection, as you can afford,” said David Harkey, President, IIHS, Insurance Institute of Highway Safety.

Teenagers are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal accident compared to older drivers. Newer vehicles have better technology to help prevent accidents in the first place.

"You want to do skew to that crash avoidance side, what are the features that can keep them out of that crash knowing their judgment isn't there isn't there, how can the car help them be better drivers," said Jennifer Stockburger of Consumer Reports