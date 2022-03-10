Can you save at the pump by using Flex Fuel?

Flex Fuel can save you anywhere from 26-cents a gallon to $1.40 depending on what grade of gas you use.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The rising gas prices have all of us asking what's the cheapest gas we can buy?

When you're standing there in front of the pump and you're looking at it all, the one you want to press is the cheapest one, right? Flex Fuel is $3.49 a gallon.



As of today, that is 26-cents cheaper than 88 octane, 70-cents cheaper than regular, $1.10 cheaper than 89 octane, and $1.40 dollar cheaper than 93 octane. Geez.



Seems like a simple choice, but let me give you a look at the big picture.

The cheaper priced gas usually has its own separate pumps and they’re color-coded for a reason. You have to be aware you’re choosing them. Why? Flex Fuel has 51% to 83% ethanol in it. It is made for Flex Fuel vehicles only. The pump sticker warns it may harm other engines. Check your owner's manual.



When it comes to 88 octane or what is often called E-15 the pump sticker tells you: Use only in 2001 and newer passenger vehicles and Flex Fuel vehicles. Don’t use it in other vehicles, boats, or gas-powered equipment, it can cause damage.

In case you’re still wondering if you can try and save money by trying these two cheaper fuels, you need to look in your manual. I mean, who knows your car better than the company that made it?



For example, here's what mine says about by 2021 Honda Civic.

Unleaded gasoline. Pump octane number 87 or higher.

The use of lower octane gasoline can cause persistent heavy metallic knocking noise that can lead to engine damage.

