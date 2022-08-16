Get your check from NC unclaimed cash. How to search and get your money for free

NC has $1.02 Billion in unclaimed cash and property. It's worth taking a few minutes to check your name.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two weeks ago I put my name on the NCcash.com search site. I did it to show you how easy it was for you to check to see if you had free money and I had unclaimed cash!



The $200 check appeared in my mailbox just this week.

It may sound like magic, but it's real.



If you didn't check your money the last time, you need to check now and you should put your name in every couple of months because things change.



You can check for friends and family too---all you need a name.



“If it’s over $50 we don't tell you the exact amount cause this is public record and we don't want the wrong people descending on the person,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

For example, in my case, to claim this check I needed to put in my social security number and a few other pieces of identifying info.



There is $1.2 Billion in the unclaimed property fund.



“All the abandoned lock boxes in NC, when the rent is not paid, they get drilled out and all the stuff gets sent to the Treasurer’s office and you can just imagine what people put in lock boxes,” said Folwell.

Unclaimed cash is free. Here's my warning, don't Google it. Use the NCcash.com site only.

If you do, you could end up on a third-party site that will charge you. Get your money-- and get it free.

What is this free money? These are unreturned deposits you made with a utility company, apartment complex, refunds you're owed, insurance benefits, or overpayments. When companies can't find you, they send the money to the State Treasurer's Department. The office is in charge of matching you up with the funds.