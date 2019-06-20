Publix, Sprouts, Trader Joe's. More and more grocery stores are heading to Greensboro. So with such a crowded field of stores-- which are the cleanest in the country? Here's how consumer reports rates them:

Do they have hand sanitizers, in how many places and do they have wipes to clean cart handles?

Are the restrooms easy to access and not in a smelly or dangerous stockroom somewhere? Are they inspected several times an hour?

How quickly are spills cleaned up?.

In order of cleanliness, here are the LOCAL stores who made the list:

Publix

The Fresh Market

Lowe's Foods

Lidl

Consumer Reports also has a list of the highest rated grocery stores in the country.