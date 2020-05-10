The deadline to register to vote is this week, October 9*

Sort of. Do you see the * in that sentence? It's because there is another option.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What is the real deadline to register to vote? You could say it is October 9 or you could even say it is October 31.

Viewer Edward writes,

Please explain to viewers the difference between the voter registration deadline date October 9 and early voting one-stop registration and same-day voting.

The first deadline is October 9. You can register online, by mail, or in-person to meet the October 9 deadline. You can then vote by mail, in person on election day or during early voting.

If October 9 comes and goes and you don't register, you can still vote, but you will have to register in-person.

Early voting is from October 15 to October 31. You will register and you can vote the same day. It is called Same Day Voting.

You will need to prove your residency by showing any of these approved documents with your current name and address:

-A North Carolina driver's license

-Other photo identification issued by a government agency.

-A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck...

-A current college/university photo identification card and proof of campus address