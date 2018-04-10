GREENSBORO, NC -- You know the saying, “The early bird gets the worm.” Well, the early filer for financial aid gets the money!

That's right, college financial aid is first come first serve and the clock is ticking. Takeila Hall with the College Foundation of North Carolina joined us on 2WTK to make sure you don't miss out.

“October 1st marked the beginning of the Federal Student Aid identification season for the 2019-2020 academic year.” North Carolina gives out financial aid until grant funds are depleted so it is first come first serve.

First: You need to get an ID

You need an ID for the student and the parent. Once you have your id's you can access the forms you need on the federal student aid online system.

Next: You need to prove your residency.

It's important to confirm residency regardless of what North Carolina college or university a student plans to attend. RDS determines a student's eligibility for in-state tuition and state grants.

There are paper forms for this, but you can easily do it online, there's even an app.

And the College Foundation’s web site has lots of resources.

“We can help you as you're planning applying and paying for college. We have people you can ask questions with over the phone and we even have one-on-one sessions at college campuses around the state during our FAFSA day October 27th.

