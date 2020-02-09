The easiest way to get an absentee ballot in NC

The NC State Board of Elections created a portal that cuts down on time, paper and postage when requesting an absentee ballot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you want to vote by absentee this year, there are a few ways to go about getting an absentee ballot. First off you need to request a ballot. Most request options require you need to have a printer, deal with paper, and possibly postage too. But the process is streamlined by the new NC State Board of Elections portal.



The portal is right at the top of the home page. You simply click a link.

So, how is it any different than if you clicked the link to download the absentee ballot request form? Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County Board of Elections Director explains.

“It's easier because you don't have to have anything in your hand. You don't have to print it out, you don't have to stamp or mail something, you do it all from your computer or smartphone”.

The portal will ask you for identifying information to make sure the information is given actually matches up with a voter they have in the database. The information is what is required to request a ballot whether it's online or by mail.

You'll be asked for:

Name

Birthdate

Address

Driver license number

Last four digits of Social Security number

Once your request is finished, the ballot will be mailed to you. Once you get your ballot, remember to sign your ballot before you put it in the envelope. You will need one witness for your ballot.

Legally, any ballot postmarked on election day and delivered three days after election day are counted. But the USPS has put out several warnings to voters that due to high mail volume, voters should mail their ballots one week before election day.

If you want to bypass mailing your ballot back, you can always bring your absentee ballot in. Here are the details of how to do that and when:

Early Voting Sites

County Elections Office