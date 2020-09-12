The eviction moratorium ends December 31. What can you do now to prepare & get help?

Your legal rights and how the HOPE Program money plays in.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The eviction moratorium expires on December 31, 2020. That means if no measure is passed, as of January 1, 2021, landlords will be able to start evictions.

What can tenants do? Where is there help? Issac Sturgill from Legal Aid NC and Haley Pfeiffer Hanes of the NC Office of Recovery & Resiliency, which administers the HOPE Program Grant, join 2WTK today to answer your questions.

NEED HELP?

Legal Aid of NC is able to help you navigate the document and dealing with your landlord.

And if you need rent or utility assistance, NC 211 can help by referring you to agencies that help with both food and other resources.

Additional Local Rent and Utility Assistance Programs

Below are local government programs that provide rent and utility assistance. The NC 211 Resource database may have a local program that can help you. You could also check with local churches or community organizations to see if they have assistance available.