Homeland Security & FDA investigators: There are 700+ fake or fraudulent COVID-19 products out there

If you get a text telling you that you can secure your COVID-19 vaccine now, you can know for sure the offer just isn't real. It doesn't matter if the text says it's free--you just need to pay a paperwork processing fee-- or it's free—you just sign up using your social security number—it’s not real. That's not how the vaccine is going to be distributed.
Vaccine scams are everywhere, so are fake COVID-related products. Homeland Security Investigations and the FDA are trying to stay on top of un-regulated COVID-19 products.
We've identified more than seven hundred fraudulent and unproven medical products related to COVID-19,” said Judy McMeekin, FDA Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs.
Don't miss that, she said more than 700 fraudulent and unproven medical products related to COVID-19 and that's including a batch of fake vaccines. Warning letters and injunctions have been sent to companies big and small.
As a consumer, you may not know anything about those letters and injunctions. So, besides saying, “If it sounds too good to be true it probably is”, here’s a few things to keep in mind:
Even legitimate supplements are not approved by or regulated by the FDA. Although, the FDA requires any product on the shelf to be labeled. On a supplement bottle, you’ll find the ingredients list, who makes it, and a disclaimer, "not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."
At this time, there is no FDA cure-all for COVID and while some studies have shown certain items may reduce the symptoms, there is no CDC recommendation to take anything. As for the vaccine, there are distribution guidelines and anyone who tells you they can get it for you before the masses…is trying to take your money.