Homeland Security & FDA investigators: There are 700+ fake or fraudulent COVID-19 products out there

From promises of a vaccine before anyone else gets it to remedies, there are all kinds of fakes you need to be aware of.

If you get a text telling you that you can secure your COVID-19 vaccine now, you can know for sure the offer just isn't real. It doesn't matter if the text says it's free--you just need to pay a paperwork processing fee-- or it's free—you just sign up using your social security number—it’s not real. That's not how the vaccine is going to be distributed.

Vaccine scams are everywhere, so are fake COVID-related products. Homeland Security Investigations and the FDA are trying to stay on top of un-regulated COVID-19 products.

We've identified more than seven hundred fraudulent and unproven medical products related to COVID-19,” said Judy McMeekin, FDA Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs.

Don't miss that, she said more than 700 fraudulent and unproven medical products related to COVID-19 and that's including a batch of fake vaccines. Warning letters and injunctions have been sent to companies big and small.

As a consumer, you may not know anything about those letters and injunctions. So, besides saying, “If it sounds too good to be true it probably is”, here’s a few things to keep in mind:

Even legitimate supplements are not approved by or regulated by the FDA. Although, the FDA requires any product on the shelf to be labeled. On a supplement bottle, you’ll find the ingredients list, who makes it, and a disclaimer, "not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."