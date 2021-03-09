The federal eviction moratorium has ended, but there is still help! 2 Wants to Know

Your questions answered after the Supreme Court allows evictions to resume.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — HOPE PROGRAM

The HOPE Program application period is not tied to the end of the federal eviction moratorium and will continue to accept applications after the federal moratorium ends.

The HOPE Program pays up to 12 months of rent assistance, which may include up to nine months of past due rent and three months of future rent. People who previously applied to the HOPE Program are encouraged to re-apply if they still need help.

The HOPE Program is in place in 80+ counties in NC. The areas not covered by the HOPE Program, have assistance programs through their cities and counties.

LEGAL AID OF NC CAN HELP

If you have taken the steps listed above and your landlord is still attempting to evict you, please contact Legal Aid of NC at 1-866-219-5262 or visit www.legalaidnc.org for assistance.

GUILFORD COUNTY RENT/UTILITY ASSISTANCE

To date, Guilford County has received 1,502 applications, processed 1,362 of those, with 140 still pending or in progress. The county has spent $2,122,468.00 assisting renters in need. Call 336-641-3000

Changes to Guilford County ERAP:

Effective July 9, county leaders will open the application portal to Greensboro residents. Anyone in Greensboro will now be able to apply for assistance through Guilford County.

Help in Rockingham County:

The United Way of Rockingham County is accepting applications for residents in need of rent and utility help.

Eligible applicants can be approved for up to $1,000 per household as long as they can provide documentation showing a loss of income during the pandemic.

Anyone in need of assistance can learn more here.

WINSTON-SALEM & FORSYTH CO

There are two programs available in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County area.

The Forsyth County Health Department of Social Services is assisting families with applications as needed.

Transportation to the application lab is available, applicants should schedule their ride first before scheduling an appointment with D.S.S.