GREENSBORO, N.C. — Americans received 4.7 billion of them last month according to call-blocking company YouMail. And Americans lost $10.5 billion to phone scams in just 12 months.

Now, the Federal Trade Commission and Law enforcement plan to file charges against many of the companies behind robocalls. They're taking 94 actions against operations around the country. They're calling it "Operation: Call it Quits."

The defendants in some of the cases have already had their assets frozen. Others are expected to pay fines ranging from $250,000 to $2 million.

Experts have praised the decision, but still, warn about the future.

Alex Quilici, the CEO of YouMail said "When there's a crackdown or an enforcement action, you see fewer robocalls from the people who are cracked down on. They usually stop. The challenge is they're replaced by someone else who often does the same scam.

